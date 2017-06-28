Home Football Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26
Football
Sports
0

Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26

0
0
now viewing

Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26

now playing

Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others

now playing

EFCC raids former Vice President Namadi Sambo's Kaduna home

now playing

Five suicide bombers killed in Molai Borno

now playing

FEC approves inclusion of Corp members in NHIS

now playing

Dogara mourns Suntai, says ex-gov left indelible footprint in Taraba

Image result for NPFL Week 26: Rangers seek revenge against FC Ifeanyi UbahWeek 26 matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League will be played across different venues on Wednesday.

Reigning champions, Enugu Rangers will be seeking revenge when they host FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Kano Pillars’ four match unbeaten run will be put to test away to ABS FC in Ilorin.

Enyimba are up against El-Kanemi Warrior while MFM will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Sunshine Stars.

In other fixtures Gombe United host Abia Warriors, Wikki Tourists play Lobi Stars. Katsina United are up against Niger Tornadoes, Remo Stars will be in dire need of maximum points against Akwa United while league leaders Plateau united face Nasarawa united.

Related Posts

Pinnick pleads for time for young Nigerian players

TVCN 0

Sports will not depend on govt funding – Ocheho

TVCN 0

NNPC/Shell Cup: MVP to get UK Varsity’s scholarship

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Football

Pinnick pleads for time for young Nigerian players

0
Close