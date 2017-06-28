Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26

Week 26 matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League will be played across different venues on Wednesday.

Reigning champions, Enugu Rangers will be seeking revenge when they host FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Kano Pillars’ four match unbeaten run will be put to test away to ABS FC in Ilorin.

Enyimba are up against El-Kanemi Warrior while MFM will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Sunshine Stars.

In other fixtures Gombe United host Abia Warriors, Wikki Tourists play Lobi Stars. Katsina United are up against Niger Tornadoes, Remo Stars will be in dire need of maximum points against Akwa United while league leaders Plateau united face Nasarawa united.