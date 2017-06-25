Home Football Rivers beat 3Sc 1-0, move to 13th
Rivers beat 3Sc 1-0, move to 13th

Rivers beat 3Sc 1-0, move to 13th

John Odumegwu scored the only goal as Rivers United beat Shooting Stars 1-nil in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Saturday.

The big attacker rolled in the ball from two yards after 3SC failed to clear their lines in a crowded penalty area in the 21st minute.

3SC carved out several scoring oppourtunities in the 2nd half to level the game but United held on to their lead.

Rivers United are now 13th on the log with 33 points from 25 matches while 3SC remain in the relegation zone – 18th place on the log – with 29 points from 26 games.

