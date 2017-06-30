Rivers PDP to appeal Sekibo’s sack

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State says it will appeal against the tribunal’s judgment that nullified the election victory of PDP Senator, George Sekibo representing Rivers East senatorial district

Spokesman of the PDP in the state, Samuel Wanosike who stated this while reacting to the development in Port Harcourt said Sekibo remains a serving Senator pending the outcome of his case at the appeal court.

Meanwhile, the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Andrew Uchendu has hailed the tribunal’s judgment that declared him winner of the Rivers East Senatorial district election.

Uchendu who spoke shortly after returning to the state from Abuja where the election petition tribunal held its sittings said the outcome of his petition has reignited public confidence in the Judiciary.

According to him, investigations into collation of results from the rerun polls held in some parts of Rivers State on December the 10th, 2016 proved that he scored the highest number of votes to defeat his PDP counterpart, George Sekibo.

APC supporters in the state have also expressed confidence that Uchendu will again emerge victorious at the Appeal court.