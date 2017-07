Rolls-Royce has secured more than 7,000 jobs in the East Midlands after announcing its biggest single investment in the UK for over a decade.

The engineering giant said it would be investing the majority of the $130m in a new test bed in Derby.

This facility would test large civil aero-engines and will create up to 200 jobs.

Business Secretary, Greg Clark MP, says the UK and Rolls-Royce are known throughout the world as pioneers of advanced engineering technology.