Home Africa RwandAir introduces new E-payment system
Africa
Business
East Africa
0

RwandAir introduces new E-payment system

0
0
now viewing

RwandAir introduces new E-payment system

now playing

Army/Shi'ite scuffle : Court fixes July 6th for judgement

now playing

Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

now playing

Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba

now playing

Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

now playing

Tackling corruption : Osinbajo says it's costly to recover stolen funds

Image result for RwandAir introduces new E-payment systemRwandAir has launched the online ticket platform that allow customers with Maestro, Discover, Diners and JCB credit and debit cards to pay for their airfare.

The move is expected to improve services and support the country push for a cashless economy.

Already, holders of SmartCash, VISA and MasterCard can pay online using their cards, which has helped improve the airline’s efficiency in terms of ticketing.

According to the acting chief executive officer of RwandAir, Chance Ndagano, the airline’s Internet booking platform also allows payment by M-Pesa mobile money transfer service.

Ndagano said the online booking facility is part of RwandAir’s upgrade project that includes a partnership with Wirecard AG, one of Europe’s leading payment processing service providers.

RwandAir has continued to introduce some of the latest industry solutions to meet customer needs and ensure flexible.

Related Posts

Rolls-Royce secures 7,000 jobs in the U.K.

TVCN 0

African economy : Experts worry over rising debt

TVCN 0

Port users want review of Lilypond concession agreement

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

Rolls-Royce secures 7,000 jobs in the U.K.

0
Close