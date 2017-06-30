RwandAir introduces new E-payment system

RwandAir has launched the online ticket platform that allow customers with Maestro, Discover, Diners and JCB credit and debit cards to pay for their airfare.

The move is expected to improve services and support the country push for a cashless economy.

Already, holders of SmartCash, VISA and MasterCard can pay online using their cards, which has helped improve the airline’s efficiency in terms of ticketing.

According to the acting chief executive officer of RwandAir, Chance Ndagano, the airline’s Internet booking platform also allows payment by M-Pesa mobile money transfer service.

Ndagano said the online booking facility is part of RwandAir’s upgrade project that includes a partnership with Wirecard AG, one of Europe’s leading payment processing service providers.

RwandAir has continued to introduce some of the latest industry solutions to meet customer needs and ensure flexible.