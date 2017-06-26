Six injured as car hits people in Newcastle
No fewer than six people were injured on Sunday after a car mounted a pavement outside a sports centre in the northern English city of Newcastle.
The police is reassuring citizens that the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.
Hundreds of people celebrating Eid, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, at the sports centre witnessed the accident and two children were among the casualties.
Police investigations are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.