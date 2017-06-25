Smuggling depleting Nigeria’s economy – Ogun State Customs

It has been confirmed that smugglers play a big role in depleting the economy of the nation through their negative activities by bringing contraband into the country and sabotaging the Federal Government’s efforts in boosting locally made goods and generating huge revenue from imported goods.

The Customs Area Comptroller, Ogun State Command, Sani Madugu made this known while condemning smuggling in the country.

He urged those who venture into the illicit act to turn a new leaf and carry out their businesses through the sea ports or other approved means.

He also appealed to community leaders to warn their subjects not to venture into smuggling, noting that the command is set to curtail activities of smugglers in the area.