Elder statesmen and professionals of southern Nigeria extraction held a meeting in Lagos to consolidate the solidarity of the region.

Prominent among those gathered to consider better ways of pushing the country to the path of justice are foremost Nigerian diplomat, Christopher Kolade, Professor Anya .O. Anya, and General Ike Nwachukwu.

At the meeting it was agreed that there is an urgent need to deal with the many agitations erupting from different parts of the country.