Home Sports Sports will not depend on govt funding – Ocheho
Sports
0

Sports will not depend on govt funding – Ocheho

0
0
now viewing

Sports will not depend on govt funding – Ocheho

now playing

Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others

now playing

EFCC raids former Vice President Namadi Sambo's Kaduna home

now playing

Five suicide bombers killed in Molai Borno

now playing

FEC approves inclusion of Corp members in NHIS

now playing

Dogara mourns Suntai, says ex-gov left indelible footprint in Taraba

Image result for Nigeria handball federationNewly elected president of the Nigeria Handball Federation Sam Ocheho says the sport will no longer depend on government for funding, under his leadership.

Ocheho who beat immediate-past President, Yusuf Dauda to emerge winner in the federation election held recently, said the handball federation will source for fund internally and externally to prosecute its programmes and activities.

He is optimistic handball will soon attain popularity in the country when more competitions are initiated and development programmes are executed.

 

Related Posts

Pinnick pleads for time for young Nigerian players

TVCN 0

NNPC/Shell Cup: MVP to get UK Varsity’s scholarship

TVCN 0

Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Football

Pinnick pleads for time for young Nigerian players

0
Close