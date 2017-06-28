Sports will not depend on govt funding – Ocheho

Newly elected president of the Nigeria Handball Federation Sam Ocheho says the sport will no longer depend on government for funding, under his leadership.

Ocheho who beat immediate-past President, Yusuf Dauda to emerge winner in the federation election held recently, said the handball federation will source for fund internally and externally to prosecute its programmes and activities.

He is optimistic handball will soon attain popularity in the country when more competitions are initiated and development programmes are executed.