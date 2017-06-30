Tackling corruption : Osinbajo says it’s costly to recover stolen funds

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government in its investigation into defence spending of the previous administrations discovered about 15 billion dollars unaccounted for.

He said this during a lecture series on tackling corruption in the country.

Speaking at the 5th annual Christopher Kolade lecture series titled ”PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE,” Mr Osinbajo said preventing corruption is much smarter than trying to undo its terrible impact on the systems and the society at large.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Idiat Adebule who represented the Governor, described the organiser of the event as a giant of integrity whose probity has brought to bear in public and private lives for decades.

The keynote speaker who was an ex-convict for corrupt practises shared his experience. He advised Nigerians to question those who suddenly become wealthy when they had been living from hand to mouth.

He had some advice for the youths.

Since inception of the present administration, government has intensified its effort at alleviating corruption through prevention strategies, but Nigerians say they are still awaiting positive outcome of this giant move.