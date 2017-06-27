Taraba governor calls for tolerance among nationalities in Sardauna LGA

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has called for tolerance among the nationalities that make up Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba.

Darius made the call during a stakeholders meeting with the two warring leaders of Fulani and Mambilla community in Sardauna local government area of Taraba State.

Various stakeholders in the zone who spoke at the meeting in the government house Jalingo expressed their views on how to the prolonged crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers could be stopped.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army Jos Brig Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu who attended the meeting blamed the police for complicity in the crisis.

According to him if the police had not forcefully arrested the community leader in the area in an ungodly hour there would not have been any such crisis but sued for peace from both sides.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke to TVC News after the close door meeting, commended the GOS for being Frank but want the governor to apply the local government law that contains solutions to land dispute.