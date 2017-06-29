Tonto Dikeh chides critics insulting her for celebrating marriage dissolution

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has rebuked those insulting her for celebrating the dissolution of her marriage.

The actress has said she is not ever going to reply negative comments and vibes, as she has had her own fair share of clapbacks.

Dikeh took to her Instagram page to leave a post which read :

“ATTENTION!!! I get to see some awful comments and I am here to say I will never reply to any negative or Bad vibes…I have had my own fair share of Clapbacks, Saucey with rice replies in the past and Believe me I have grown Up so much I wouldn’t elude such SADNESS and classlessness again”.

“Please if you have nothing positive to say I advise you restrain from my page, PLEASE..”

“I mean you can insult me in your hearts and minds but not on my page and still put me through the stress of blocking and deleting…C’Mooon Thats brutal..”

“It’s said that you can’t give what you don’t have “I DONT HAVE HATE, Nor clapbacks or nasty reply So I can’t give you that… All I can how ever give you is LOVE..”

“Regardless I Love you all with the Love of God” #KINGTONTO #Radical for Jesus.

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Tonto, in company of his uncle, Bishop Dare, met with Tonto’s father, Sunny Dikeh in Port Harcourt to retrieve the bride pride of the actress.