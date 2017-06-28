Trade unions protest on French Parliament’s opening day

Trade unions held a protest near the French National Assembly to voice their opposition at President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to relax France’s stringent Labour law.

The demonstrators chose the day parliament opened to drive home their message.

The protesters lifted placards bearing various inscription reflecting the french polity.

Macron’s opponents questioned a lack of political experience among politicians from his majority-holding Republic on the Move (LREM) party.

LREM’s landslide win in parliamentary elections earlier this month consolidated Macron’s presidential win in May. Like Macron, most LREM lawmakers never previously held elected public office.

Some items on Macron’s agenda of far reaching pro-business reforms are already facing resistance. The demonstrators criticise some of the elected representatives as mere pretenders.

For other demonstrators, it was an opportune time to draw attention to the plight of refugees. They gathered as new lawmakers made their way to parliament to raise awareness on migrants in France.

Analyst believe the large number of political novices, 281 freshmen, out of among 308 deputies, in parliament will be testy.