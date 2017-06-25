Transfer Update : Arsenal confident of landing Lacazette

Arsenal have held further talks with Lyon over Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who would be a club record 49 million pound signing, plus additional payments, should he decide to come to the Premier League club.

The 26-year-old is now Arsenal’s most realistic target despite their interest in 18-year-old Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal are hopeful of securing the highly rated France striker after lodging a club record bid worth 44 million pounds.

A number of teams had registered an interest in Lacazette, who has 11 caps and is contracted to Lyon until 2019 after graduating through their academy.

Manchester United are making progress in their pursuit of Alvaro Morata but have yet to agree a fee with Real Madrid.

Manager Jose Mourinho has identified Morata as the striker he wants to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

There is still hope a deal could be secured before United head to the United States for their preseason tour on July 9th.

The striker scored 20 goals in 43 appearances last term.

Chelsea will continue negotiations with Monaco this weekend for their midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Blues are prepared to offer the France international a 5-year contract and a medical is planned for next week, with personal terms to be finalized.

His arrival may pave way for Nemanja Matic to move to Manchester United, where he’ll team up with Jose Mourinho again.