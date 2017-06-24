Home Middle East Twin bomb blasts leave 27 dead, 120 wounded in northern Pakistan
Middle East
News
0

Twin bomb blasts leave 27 dead, 120 wounded in northern Pakistan

0
0
now viewing

Twin bomb blasts leave 27 dead, 120 wounded in northern Pakistan

now playing

CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

now playing

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

now playing

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

now playing

Commonwealth Youth Games : Dalung urges athletes to work hard

now playing

FIFA looking into Russia doping claims

Image result for Twin bomb blasts leave 27 dead, 120 wounded in northern PakistanAt least 27 people have been killed and about 120 others wounded as two bombs went off in Parachinar, northern Pakistan.

The blasts occurred in a market and went off within three minutes of each other.

Many people were at the market buying food for Iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Parachinar blasts yet.

Earlier on Friday, a suicide car bomber killed at least 13 people in a separate incident in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Related Posts

Femi Gbajabiamila secures freedom for 40 Kirikiri inmates on birthday

TVCN 0

Six injured as car hits people in Newcastle

TVCN 0

Female lawyers charge women to rise up against domestic violence

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Femi Gbajabiamila secures freedom for 40 Kirikiri inmates on birthday

0
Close