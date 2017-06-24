Twin bomb blasts leave 27 dead, 120 wounded in northern Pakistan

At least 27 people have been killed and about 120 others wounded as two bombs went off in Parachinar, northern Pakistan.

The blasts occurred in a market and went off within three minutes of each other.

Many people were at the market buying food for Iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Parachinar blasts yet.

Earlier on Friday, a suicide car bomber killed at least 13 people in a separate incident in the southwestern city of Quetta.