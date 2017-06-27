Home America U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump’s executive order
America
News
Politics
0

U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump’s executive order

0
0
now viewing

U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump’s executive order

now playing

At least 15 killed in Argentina School Bus Crash

now playing

CBN engages SMEs operators to stimulate economy

now playing

Economic summit group, others want renewable energy sources

now playing

Afrexim bank raises $750m Eurobond for African lenders

now playing

Dead toll rises to 16 in University of Maiduguri bomb blast

Image result for U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of executive orderThe U.S. Supreme Court has handed a victory to President Donald Trump by narrowing the scope of lower court rulings that blocked his travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries and agreeing to hear his appeals in the cases.

The court says it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump’s signature policies in his first months as president in its next term, which starts in October.

The justices granted parts of his administration’s emergency request to put the March the 6th executive order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

It would also partly allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the U.S. to go into effect.

Related Posts

At least 15 killed in Argentina School Bus Crash

TVCN 0

CBN engages SMEs operators to stimulate economy

TVCN 0

Economic summit group, others want renewable energy sources

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
America

At least 15 killed in Argentina School Bus Crash

0
Close