U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump’s executive order

The U.S. Supreme Court has handed a victory to President Donald Trump by narrowing the scope of lower court rulings that blocked his travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries and agreeing to hear his appeals in the cases.

The court says it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump’s signature policies in his first months as president in its next term, which starts in October.

The justices granted parts of his administration’s emergency request to put the March the 6th executive order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

It would also partly allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the U.S. to go into effect.