United face set-back in Perisic chase + latest transfer updates

Manchester United are facing disappointment in their efforts to sign Ivan Perisic for a knockdown fee with Inter Milan confident of narrowly avoiding Uefa financial sanctions without having to sell the Croatia forward.

Inter have until the end of Friday to break even for the financial year ending June 30th by raising a total of 26.4 million pounds through player sales or face a fine for breaching Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules.

United had hoped to take advantage of Inter’s financial predicament by signing Perisic for around half the Italian club’s initial valuation.

Liverpool are ready to test RB Leipzig’s resolve over top midfield-target Naby Keita with a bid of 70 million pounds.

The Reds broke their transfer record to land Mohamed Salah from Roma and are prepared to smash it to sign Keita.

The 22 year-old was one of the Bundesliga’s star performers last season, scoring eight goals and making seven assists from midfield.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is desperate to land a defender this summer and has asked about the availability of Jerome Boateng

Boateng has Premier League experience after spending the 2010/11 season at Manchester City.

The Germany international joined Bayern at the end of that campaign and has played a key role as Munich have stamped their authority both domestically and in Europe.

Watford boss Marco Silva is determined to prise Kieran Gibbs away from Arsenal

The new Watford boss has the 27-year-old left-back among his top targets as he bids to reshape the Hornets squad.

Watford are not, however, willing to meet Arsenal’s 15 million pound valuation with just a year left on Gibbs’ contract.

Bournemouth have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee 20 milluon pounds from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 22-year-old had a spell on loan with the Cherries last season and scored three goals in 12 games before being recalled.

Ake has signed a long-term deal and is the club’s third summer signing, following the arrivals of Jermain Defoe from Sunderland and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelse