Victims worried over yet-to-be arrested Evan’s gang members

Some victims of the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike aka Evans, are worried that they may be harmed by yet-to-be arrested members of his gang.

Donatus Dunu, one of them whose escape led to Evans arrest, decried the release by the court of his worker, Emeka Egbulugha who he claimed facilitated his kidnap.

Another anonymous victim said he had been maintaining a low profile since he was freed after six months in the gang’s den.

He added that it took him two months after his release to recollect how to sign his cheque.

He said: “I am yet to get over the shock of my kidnap. Honestly, I am afraid to talk about it because I believe a lot of his members are still walking free. The police have done well by arresting him but they should round up all his other gang members.

“I was detained for six months until my family paid the last dime demanded. I have been hiding since my release. I know the trauma Evans and his members put me through. Till this day, I get scared when his name is mentioned. It took me two months before I could sign my cheque.

“Now, I heard that criminal is begging for forgiveness and that people are even campaigning for his release. Has he forgotten the damage he did to my family and many others? The police should please ensure his other members walking free are caught. That’s the only way I can feel safe.”

Dunu, said the release of Emeka and others has placed his life and those of his family members under threat. He insisted that he heard Emeka’s voice and also saw him at the Igando den, where he was detained for more than two months.

Asked if he had any disagreement with Emeka before his kidnap, Dunu said the only thing he remembered was making some adjustments after he suspected Emeka was fleecing him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Dansuki Galandashi, said Emeka and two others, Kingsley and Tochukwu, were arrested and charged to court on May 17. The suspects, he said, were remanded in prison custody before court granted them bail on June 23.

“Before they were granted bail, Evans was arrested. We did an identification parade and they said they did not know Evans.

Evans also claimed not to know any of them. “Since the Inspector-General of Police (IGP’s) creed is to inspire openness, we had no choice but to charge the case to court. The court looked at the evidences and released the suspects. The police did not release them, the court did,” Galandashi said.