Victor Anichebe joins Beijing enterprises

Chinese second-tier club Beijing Enterprises have signed Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe.

The player was recently released by Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League.

The former Everton and West Bromwich Albion forward was brought to the Stadium of Light last year by David Moyes but managed just 3 goals in 18 appearances as a knee injury sidelined him for a large portion of the season.

The 29-year-old Anichebe joins compatriot Leke James at the club, which is still reeling from the tragic death of Ivorian Cheick Tiote earlier this month.