News
Nigeria
We have court order to detain Evans for 3 months – Police

Billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike’s suit compelling the Inspector General of Police and others to release or arraign him immediately may just be an attempt in futility.

This is because the police has the backing of the Federal High Court to remand Evans and his gang members in prison for three months.

The court had last Thursday ruled that Evans detention will enable the Police conclude all investigations in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa so that all involved can be brought to book.

Nigerians will be waiting to see how the Lagos high court reacts to Evan’s fundamental rights suit where he accused security agencies of detaining him since June the 10th without bringing charges against him.

