Wike affirmed commitment to Nigeria's unity

Wike affirmed commitment to Nigeria’s unity

Image result for Wike affirmed commitment to Nigeria's unityRivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has reiterated his commitment and that of the people of Rivers to the unity of Nigeria as an entity.

The governor disclosed when discussing with political and traditional leaders in Sokoto State during a Sllah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

Wike reiterated that Nigeria must revisit her history  to find out where the nation went wrong.

TVC News Suleiman Nasir reports that the unity of the nation has become a major focus of discussion in recent times.

He advised Nigerians to remain committed to efforts that will lead to peaceful coexistence and guarantee a united country

On his part, the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal described the visit as timely and very important.

