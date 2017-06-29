World Cup bid : Police to probe claims against Prince William

The Serious Fraud Office in Britain is to investigate allegations of corruption against former British Prime Minister, David Cameron and Prince William in the FIFA World cup Bid reports.

The controversial report by FIFA Ethics Investigator, Michael Garcia, claims Prince William and former Prime Minister Cameron were at a secret hotel negotiations during England’s failed World Cup bid in 2010.

Written in 2014 the 400-page report published on Tuesday is the outcome of an investigation into vote trading during the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding process.

The report claims both men were present when discussions over a vote trading deal with a South Korean official took place in a Zurich hotel.