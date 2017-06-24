Home Business Yaba residents commend national market leader
Yaba residents commend national market leader

Yaba residents commend national market leader

Image result for folashade tinubu ojoMore encomium have continued to pou in for the President of Market men and women in Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo over the sound leadership quality she has displayed so far in Market administration across the country.

At Yaba local council development area, recently, APC chairmanship candidate, Kayode Omiyale led other market men and women as well as residents of the community in commending the market leader whom they noted has played huge role in fostering the peace and tranquility that presently exist in Yaba Market.

