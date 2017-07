Four bomb blasts went off, in and on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital Tuesday night, killing no fewer than 11 persons.

Two of the explosions took place at Molai Kalamari, one took place at Sabon-Gari, and the other at the NNPC mega station, which is five kilometres from the city centre.

They’re all suicide bombings, and persons wounded in the attacks are receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.