11 Nigerian gymnasts to compete in S.A.

Eight female and three male gymnasts will represent Nigeria at the African All-Stars Level 4 to 10 System Gymnastics event in South Africa.

The gymnasts would train at the University of Pretoria before the tournament proper scheduled to hold in August.

The selected gymnasts are between the ages of 5 to 17. They include Sefiya Turku, Kaima Ihedioha, Amaka Asemota, Mohammed Haliru, Emeka Ekezie amongst others.

The event in South Africa would serve as a qualifier for the World Championships in Canada later this year.