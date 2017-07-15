More than 24 hours into the building collapse in Massey street on the Lagos Island, early responders say eight people are dead, while rescue efforts continue to get victims out safely from the wreckage.

Joke Lijadu who was at the scene reports that the four storey building housing more than thirty rooms gave way on Tuesday around 2pm local time, emergency rescue operations continued into Wednesday as officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA , Lagos state fire service,the police and neighbourhood safety corp worked tirelessly to rescue victims buried under the rubble.

Residents say to avert the worrisome trend, government needs to do more to regulate the building sector in the state