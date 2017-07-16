Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers to their current positions as a short lease given them by providence and the electorate to shape the present and determine the future of millions and generations yet unborn.

He stated this at their Sixteenth Conference which held in Abuja.

State House Correspondent Mariah Olasehinde reports that as part of the activity for the day a flag procession was done to identify the countries represented, this was followed by the presidential procession for the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo accompanied by the president of the senate Bukola Saraki and the Host speaker Yakubu Dogara.

In his welcome remarks the Host Speaker, Yakubu Dogara identified Africa’s most debilitating problem as corruption, which ould only be solved by building strong institutions, charged with the responsibility of protecting the peoples right.

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo in a lighter mood admonished the media to exercise caution in its efforts to sell its headlines with constant news about the conflicts between the Executive and the Legislature

He urged the Legislature not to waste the privilege leadership placed on them in conflicts and division

Occasions such as these are not complete without displaying the rich Nigeria culture to our guests

Osinbajo reiterated that Poverty , hunger and disease can truly become history if legislative and executive options that target education food security, healthcare for all, were actively pursued by those in leadership