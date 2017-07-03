2017 Afrobasket : FIBA name Senegal, Tunisia as hosts

Tunisia and Senegal will jointly host this year’s FIBA AfroBasket.

FIBA AFRICA have confirmed the tournament will hold from September 8 through to 16.

Senegal’s capital city of Dakar will host two groups, while Tunisia’s capital city of Tunis will host the other two.

The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four teams in the Group Phase of the competition.

The top two teams from each group will advance to Tunis, for the Final Phase.

Nigeria’s D’tigers are the defending champions.