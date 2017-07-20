Home News 2017 budget : Osinbajo seeks NASS’s approval to re-allocate N135bn
2017 budget : Osinbajo seeks NASS’s approval to re-allocate N135bn
News
Nigeria
0

2017 budget : Osinbajo seeks NASS’s approval to re-allocate N135bn

0
0
Yemi-Osinbajo-4-TVC
now viewing

2017 budget : Osinbajo seeks NASS’s approval to re-allocate N135bn

now playing

NIGERIA'S FIRST ALL-ENTERTAINMENT BREAKFAST SHOW, WAKE UP NIGERIA, DEBUT ON TVC

Inside-the-renal-centre-TVC
now playing

Bill to establish National Renal Centre passes second reading

Afcon-2019-Qualifier-Africa-cup-of-Nations-TVC
now playing

Cameroon govt. allays fears on capacity to host AFCON 2019

Usain-Bolt-TVC
now playing

IAAF World Championships : Bolt to run 100M, 4x100M

Carl-Ikeme-Stand-TVC
now playing

Wednesfield FC name stand after ailing Ikeme

osinbajo-photography-TVCActing President Yemi Osinbajo is seeking the National Assembly’s approval to re-allocate 135 billion naira in the 2017 budget to some exigent projects.

His request which was written to both chambers of the assembly was read at the House of Representatives this Thursday.

The letter details that 3.1 billion naira will be re-allocated from the ministry of works and housing, N33 billion from the ministry of transportation; 14

billion from the office of the secretary of the government of the federation, 5 billion from the office of the national security adviser, and another 5 billion from the ministry of science and technology.

3 billion naira will also be vired from the ministry of defence, same amount from the federal capital territory administration, and 1 billion naira from the ministry of health.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

NIGERIA’S FIRST ALL-ENTERTAINMENT BREAKFAST SHOW, WAKE UP NIGERIA, DEBUT ON TVC

admin 0
Inside-the-renal-centre-TVC

Bill to establish National Renal Centre passes second reading

TVCN 0

Corruption charges : Former Adamawa State governor Ngilari acquitted

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close