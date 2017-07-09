Home Football 2017 U-17 W’Cup: African reps get tricky draws
2017 U-17 W’Cup: African reps get tricky draws

Image result for African reps get tricky draws in 2017 U-17 W'CupAfrican representatives; Ghana, Mali, Guinea and Niger have been handed tricky draws for the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India.

Nigeria are the defending champions after their 5th title in Chile in 2015, but the Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for the cadet World Cup billed for October this year.

The Black Starlets of Ghana have been drawn in Group A along with hosts India, USA and Colombia.

Mali are in Group B with Paraguay, New Zealand and Turkey.

Guinea will confront Germany, Iran and Costa Rica in Group C while Niger will have Brazil, Spain and Korea DPR as opponents in Group D.

