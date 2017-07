Home based Nigerian players have arrived the Kano camp to begin a two week preparation for the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifiers against Benin Republic.

Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf invited 30 players for the camp.

The last batch of players for the camp are expected to join the team on Tuesday.

Nigeria will play Benin Republic in the final qualifying round for the 2018 African Nations championship to be hosted by Kenya.