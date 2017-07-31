Home Politics 2019: APC urges Atiku to ignore PDP’s overture
2019: APC urges Atiku to ignore PDP’s overture
Politics
0

2019: APC urges Atiku to ignore PDP’s overture

0
0
now viewing

2019: APC urges Atiku to ignore PDP’s overture

Ngozi-Okonjo-Iweala-tvcnews586x375
now playing

Standard Chartered Bank appoints Okonjo-Iweala as director

Rhino-Horns-TVCNews
now playing

Zambia : Three Chinese held for smuggling rhino horns

Ambassador-Amina-Mohamed-with-her-Tanzanian-counterpart-tvcnews
now playing

Trade : Kenya, Tanzania re-open borders

OPEC, non-OPEC members meet August 7 on production cut

Epe-Six-tvcnews
now playing

Aftermath of Epe kidnap: Ondo speaker wants adequate security in schools

Atiku-Abubakar -TVCThe All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to disregard any overture by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cajole him back into its fold.

APC’s state organising secretary, Ahmed Lawal told newsmen at the party’s secretariat Yola that PDP is desperate for a credible candidate like Atiku Abubakar to redeem its battered image.

He assured that Adamawa APC has resolved to give Atiku the needed home support at the party’s presidential primary towards 2019 election.

He urged the PDP to put its house in order rather than embarking on propaganda that could not cajole even a greenhorn.

According to him, Atiku has earlier reassured his supporters across Nigeria that nothing would make him leave APC for any other platform.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

INEC should be conducting Council Polls, says PDP ex-secretary

TVCN 0
Atiku-Abubakar -TVC

Adamawa APC urges Atiku to disregard overture to PDP

TVCN 0

El-Rufai condemns mob action at NUJ premises

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close