The All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to disregard any overture by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cajole him back into its fold.

APC’s state organising secretary, Ahmed Lawal told newsmen at the party’s secretariat Yola that PDP is desperate for a credible candidate like Atiku Abubakar to redeem its battered image.

He assured that Adamawa APC has resolved to give Atiku the needed home support at the party’s presidential primary towards 2019 election.

He urged the PDP to put its house in order rather than embarking on propaganda that could not cajole even a greenhorn.

According to him, Atiku has earlier reassured his supporters across Nigeria that nothing would make him leave APC for any other platform.