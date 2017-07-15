Nigerian-born and Indiana Pacers point guard Victor Oladipo is amongst the players will represent Team Africa at the NBA Africa Game 2017 scheduled for August the 5th at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The tournament, which is the second edition on the continent, will feature a Team Africa versus Team World in support of UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa.

Oladipo, Atlanta Hawks’ Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Lowry of Toronto Raptors are some of the latest names on the list of the high-profile game.

Team Africa will be captained by the duo of South Sudanese Luol Deng of L.A. Lakers and South African-born Thabo Sefolosha of Utah Jazz .

There are more than 70 current or former NBA players from Africa or with ties to the continent.