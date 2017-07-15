Home Sports
Sports
0

0
0
Victor-Oladipo-TVC
now viewing

NpowerNigeria-TVCNewsNigeria
now playing

FG's N-Power programme impressive so far - Osinbajo

now playing

Minister of Science launches waste to wealth program

now playing

NNPC's allegations of product diversion a witch hunt - Ubah

Restructuring-Nigeria-TVC
now playing

Ondo NEPP members back restructuring

bola-tinubu-tvc
now playing

Continue to work for Nigeria's unity - Tinubu tells Senators

Image result for Nigerian-born and Indiana Pacers point guard Victor OladipoNigerian-born and Indiana Pacers point guard Victor Oladipo is amongst the players will represent Team Africa at the NBA Africa Game 2017 scheduled for August the 5th at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The tournament, which is the second edition on the continent, will feature a Team Africa versus Team World in support of UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa.

Oladipo, Atlanta Hawks’ Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Lowry of Toronto Raptors are some of the latest names on the list of the high-profile game.

Team Africa will be captained by the duo of South Sudanese Luol Deng of L.A. Lakers and South African-born Thabo Sefolosha of Utah Jazz .

There are more than 70 current or former NBA players from Africa or with ties to the continent.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

FIFA re-admit Sudan after lifting suspension

TVCN 0
Gernor- Rohr -TVC

Don’t take hasty decision on Ikeme’s replacement, Shorounmu urges Rohr

TVCN 0
Carl-Ikeme-Leukaemia-Diagnosis-TVC

NFF officials to visit Ikeme in London

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close