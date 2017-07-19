Home News 37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash
37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash
News
Nigeria
0

37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash

0
0
now viewing

37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash

now playing

Osinbajo inaugurates multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara

now playing

FG to increase investments in Agric, Solid minerals

now playing

EU to support ECOWAS countries with $600m loan

now playing

Petroleum Engineers discuss challenges of crude production

Senate-Customs-Rice-TVC
now playing

Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders

Image result for At 37 killed in Kaduna fresh outbreak of violenceAt least 37 people have been killed in a fresh outbreak of violence involving suspected herdsmen and farmers in Kaduna state.

A witness told newsmen that the incident happened in Kajuru local government area of the state.

Trouble was said to have started after some youths allegedly stormed a village in Ungwan Uka to avenge the death of a suspected herdsman.

The man, accused of harassing people in the area, was said to have been attacked and killed at a farm in Banono village on Sunday.

A resident said before the suspect was killed, members of the community he attacked told his people that they had caught, and were ready to discipline him.

Salisu Mohammed, a witness, said after the attack, security agents were drafted to the affected communities where they helped restore calm. Mohammed said things got out of control when the security personnel left.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Osinbajo inaugurates multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara

TVCN 0

FG to increase investments in Agric, Solid minerals

TVCN 0
Kazeem Alimi-APC-TVC

Breaking: Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close