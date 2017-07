Four people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack at Mandirari Village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

An official of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Danbatta confirmed the incident on Thursday.

The agency had since deployed its rescue team to the village.

Danbatta said that the team had also evacuated people, who sustained injuries in the attack to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital for medical attention.