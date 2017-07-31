Home News 50 renounce membership of cult groups in Akure
50 renounce membership of cult groups in Akure
News
Nigeria
0

50 renounce membership of cult groups in Akure

0
0
Cultism-tvcnews
now viewing

50 renounce membership of cult groups in Akure

now playing

Governor Ishaku renames Taraba airport after Suntai

now playing

INEC should be conducting Council Polls, says PDP ex-secretary

now playing

Kaduna NUJ petitions IGP over attack on Press Centre

now playing

Okei Odumakin condemns attack on FUTA bursar

now playing

Nigerian youths urged to develop bankable brands

Image result for 50 renounce membership of cult groups in AkureAbout fifty cultists have renounced their membership of various cult groups at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade in Ondo state.

The renunciation was coordinated by the coalition of Akure youth which declared cult clashes in the city as unacceptable

Cult related clashes have been on the increase in Akure in recent times, leading to the death of three suspected cultists

Addressing journalists at the palace of Deji of Akure,the president,Akure youth, Oluwatuyi Adekanmbi, said those who renounced their membership have promised to cooperate with the coalition to identify and fish out any cultist .

He added that the coalition is providing the opportunity for renunciation because those involved in the act are youth that can be useful to the society.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Governor Ishaku renames Taraba airport after Suntai

TVCN 0

INEC should be conducting Council Polls, says PDP ex-secretary

TVCN 0

Kaduna NUJ petitions IGP over attack on Press Centre

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close