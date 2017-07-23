Cattle breeders in Nigeria, under their umbrella body, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association say as opposed to false speculations, 54 of its members have been sent to early graves in the Kajuru crisis in Kaduna state.

They say thousands of their cows are now unaccounted for, with more than 500 of their men and women displaced.

They add that several of them are suffering injuries, while others are taking refuge in rehabilitation camps.

But their anger is worsened by what they call false accusation against them, insisting they are innocent.

They want the media, and Nigerians to get the records straight.

Miyetti Allah also wants security agencies to work harder towards lasting peace in the state.