Home News 54 Fulanis killed in southern Kaduna violence – Miyetti Allah
54 Fulanis killed in southern Kaduna violence – Miyetti Allah
News
Nigeria
0

54 Fulanis killed in southern Kaduna violence – Miyetti Allah

0
0
Kajuru-Violence-TVCNews
now viewing

54 Fulanis killed in southern Kaduna violence – Miyetti Allah

Released-Chibok-Girls-TVCNews
now playing

Released Chibok girls to return to school in September - Alhassan

Sango-Otta-Floods=TVC
now playing

Heavy downpour causes flood in parts of Ogun State

Ondo-Rainstorm-TVC
now playing

Rainstorm destroys houses and poles in Akure community

now playing

Experts call for effective community policing to curb crimes

now playing

Heavy rains affect houses, electricity poles in Ondo

Image result for 54 Fulani herdsmen killed in Kajuru crisis - Miyetti AllahCattle breeders in Nigeria, under their umbrella body, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association say as opposed to false speculations, 54 of its members have been sent to early graves in the Kajuru crisis in Kaduna state.

They say thousands of their cows are now unaccounted for, with more than 500 of their men and women displaced.

They add that several of them are suffering injuries, while others are taking refuge in rehabilitation camps.

But their anger is worsened by what they call false accusation against them, insisting they are innocent.

They want the media, and Nigerians to get the records straight.

Miyetti Allah also wants security agencies to work harder towards lasting peace in the state.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Released-Chibok-Girls-TVCNews

Released Chibok girls to return to school in September – Alhassan

TVCN 0
Sango-Otta-Floods=TVC

Heavy downpour causes flood in parts of Ogun State

TVCN 0
Ondo-Rainstorm-TVC

Rainstorm destroys houses and poles in Akure community

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
#LagosCouncilElections: Click HERE to catch up with all UpdatesX