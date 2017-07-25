Ram Nath Kovind has been sworn in as the 14th President of India in New Delhi on Tuesday in a ceremony that tightens the government’s hold on positions of power.

The 71-year-old low-caste politician backed by the ruling Hindu nationalist-led coalition easily won the presidential election last Thursday.

He is from the Dalit community – the lowest of India’s centuries old caste hierarchy – and beat the Congress party’s Meira Kumar, also a Dalit, by an overwhelming majority.

India’s constitution provides a largely ceremonial role for the president, with the prime minister and his cabinet holding executive power.

But the president has a key role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is in the best position to form a government.