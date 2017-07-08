8 killed in Malawi stadium stampede

Eight people – including seven children – have died in a stampede ahead of a football match in Malawi.

Dozens more were injured in the crush at Lilongwe’s Bingu national stadium.

The stampede happened as thousands of people rushed for seats ahead of a friendly between top sides Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

Despite the deaths, the match did go ahead in a packed stadium, although President Peter Mutharika did not attend as planned.

He offered his condolences and said the government would do all it could to assist the families of the bereaved.