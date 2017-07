Abia state government on Friday demolished hideouts used by Kidnapping gangs in Umuerim Nsirimo in Umuahia South LGA of the state.

Ikpeazu noted that Abia is no more safe for kidnappers, as his administration would do all within its powers to protect lives and property.

Represented at the demolition sites by Rt.Cpt Awa Udonsi and Obioma Ogbulafor, Umuahia South Local government Charmian, Ikpeazu said his administration will not allow any form of criminality in the state.