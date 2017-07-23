Home Entertainment Ace Yoruba actor and poet, Adebayo Faleti is dead
Ace Yoruba actor and poet, Adebayo Faleti is dead
Image result for adebayo faleti deadVeteran broadcaster, poet, journalist, writer and actor Adebayo Faleti is dead.

Faleti, a  Yoruba translator, TV exponent and a pioneer staff of the first television station in Africa, Western Nigeria Television (WNTV)  died on Sunday morning at the famous University College Hospital, Ibadan at about 6 AM.

Faleti published a dictionary containing the formal or official use of Yoruba names.

He was also responsible for translating Nigeria’s National Anthem from English to Yoruba.

He died at the age of 86.

