Ace Yoruba actor and poet, Adebayo Faleti is dead

Veteran broadcaster, poet, journalist, writer and actor Adebayo Faleti is dead.

Faleti, a Yoruba translator, TV exponent and a pioneer staff of the first television station in Africa, Western Nigeria Television (WNTV) died on Sunday morning at the famous University College Hospital, Ibadan at about 6 AM.

Faleti published a dictionary containing the formal or official use of Yoruba names.

He was also responsible for translating Nigeria’s National Anthem from English to Yoruba.

He died at the age of 86.