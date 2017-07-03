Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule

Encomiums are beginning to pour in for the late Elder statesman Maitama Sule who died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo describes the former Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints as a national asset,

whose selfless commitment to the stability of Nigeria will not be forgotten.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the former ambassador never relented in applying his wealth of experience to advance the cause of unity, peace and progress in Nigeria.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara also sent his condolences to the immediate family and the People of Kano, describing Sule’s death as a monumental loss.

Maitama Sule’s corpse is expected to arrive in Kano tomorrow, for a funeral at the Kano Central Juma’at Mosque.