Home News Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule
News
Nigeria
0

Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule

0
0
Maitama-Sule-Mourning-TVC
now viewing

Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule

now playing

INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye's recall

now playing

Kano Assembly elects new speaker as Kabiru Rurum resigns

now playing

Discos reiterate commitment to meter all residential customers

now playing

700 Boko Haram fighters surrender - Army chief Buratai

France-Attack-Avignon-TVC
now playing

France attack : Eight wounded in shooting near Avignon mosque

Image result for maitama suleEncomiums are beginning to pour in for the late Elder statesman Maitama Sule who died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo describes the former Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints as a national asset,

whose selfless commitment to the stability of Nigeria will not be forgotten.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the former ambassador never relented in applying his wealth of experience to advance the cause of unity, peace and progress in Nigeria.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara also sent his condolences to the immediate family and the People of Kano, describing Sule’s death as a monumental loss.

Maitama Sule’s corpse is expected to arrive in Kano tomorrow, for a funeral at the Kano Central Juma’at Mosque.

Related Posts

INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye’s recall

TVCN 0

Kano Assembly elects new speaker as Kabiru Rurum resigns

TVCN 0

Discos reiterate commitment to meter all residential customers

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye’s recall

0
Close