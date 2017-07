Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has described the death of Late Yusuf Maitama Sule as a huge loss to the country.

Osinbajo says that Nigeria did not only lose a diplomat, but a great man, at a time the country needs him most.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo made the disclosure when he paid a condolence visit to Kano.

He says Nigerians would not only miss him for his oratorical prowess but his love for the unity of the country.