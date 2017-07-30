The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has urged the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar to disregard any overture to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

APC’s state Organising Secretary, Ahmed Lawal told journalists in Yola that APC will give Atiku the needed home support at the party’s presidential primary towards the 2019 general elections.

It would be recalled that Adamawa chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said last week that it would reach out to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to woo him back to the party. The Chairman of the chapter, Alhaji Abdulrahman Bobboi, made this known last Monday while answering questions from journalists during a news conference in Yola.

Bobboi said the wooing became necessary for Atiku to contribute his quota to nation building. He said that the former vice-president was being underutilised in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and needed to return to PDP where his services were needed.

“Atiku is a founding member of PDP and we want him back; we are not going to give him a breathing space until he comes back as he is currently being underutilised in APC.

“We are going to reach out to him right from his ward to come back to PDP,” Bobboi said.

The chairman, who lauded the Supreme Court verdict recognising Sen. Ahmed Makarfi as the National Chairman of the party, said PDP would bounce back and wax much stronger.

He said that the party at the state level would constitute a reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of former Governor Boni Haruna to bring back all aggrieved members.