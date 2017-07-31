Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State has accused the military of laying a foundation for unabated attacks of Boko Haram and other terrorists on innocent Nigerians.

Bindow, while flagging off the Nigerian Army Combat Support Arms Training Week at Gibson, Jalo cantonment in Yola, alleged that during Goodluck Jonathan’s era, professionalism was compromised by the military hierarchy.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring the glory of the military which has been able to degrade Boko Haram’s capacity in the North East.

He commended Buhari and Chief of Army staff, Tukur Buratai for the success so far recorded in the war against insurgency.