Governor Jibrila Bindow has approved the immediate sack of the Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University, Mubi, and the dissolution of the Governing Council of the institution.

The sack was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh.

Sajoh said the decision was taken at the Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Bindow.

“The State Executive Council has ordered the immediate dissolution of the Governing Council and the management of the university, thus consequent upon findings of visitation panel earlier established by the Executive Governor on the advise of the executive council.”

The statement said that the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta has been appointed the Acting Vice chancellor with a mandate to immediately restore stability in the university, while a new governing board would soon be constituted.

The statement directed all those affected to “ensure immediate and smooth handing over to the new leadership.