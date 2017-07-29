The Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of University and National Association of Academic Technologists of the Adamawa State University have commenced an indefinite strike.

They are accusing the state government of overstretching the patience and sacrifices of their members by violating an existing Memorandum of Understanding.

Speaking to journalists at a joint press conference in Yola, Comrades James Fwa, Chairman SSANU, Zachariah Buba Chairman NASU and Yahaya Kiri Chairman NAAT announced that academic activities in the school have been shutdown.

The union leaders said they were left with no option but to invoke article of the signed MOU which states clearly that in the event of any substantive violation by government or the institution or any of its organs or units, the union shall be forced to act in any way deems fit.