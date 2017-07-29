Home News Adamawa University’s Unions begin indefinite strike
Adamawa University’s Unions begin indefinite strike
News
Nigeria
0

Adamawa University’s Unions begin indefinite strike

0
0
Adamawa State Varsity-TVC
now viewing

Adamawa University’s Unions begin indefinite strike

WAFU_Nations_Cup_TVC
now playing

CHAN Eagles to prosecute WAFU Cup of Nations

Sylvanus Okpala
now playing

Rangers appoint Sylvanus Okpala for survival battle

now playing

Experts, Business owners say Corruption hurting MSMEs

Super-Eagles-NFF
now playing

Federal government approves fund for Super Eagles matches

Central Bank of Nigeria
now playing

CBN allocates $462m t Inter Bank market

Image result for Adamawa University's Unions begin indefinite strikeThe Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of University and National Association of Academic Technologists of the Adamawa State University have commenced an indefinite strike.

They are accusing the state government of overstretching the patience and sacrifices of their members by violating an existing Memorandum of Understanding.

Speaking to journalists at a joint press conference in Yola, Comrades James Fwa, Chairman SSANU, Zachariah Buba Chairman NASU and Yahaya Kiri Chairman NAAT announced that academic activities in the school have been shutdown.

The union leaders said they were left with no option but to invoke article of the signed MOU which states clearly that in the event of any substantive violation by government or the institution or any of its organs or units, the union shall be forced to act in any way deems fit.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Experts, Business owners say Corruption hurting MSMEs

TVCN 0
Northern Governors - TVC

Northern governors push for more grazing reserves

TVCN 0

Akwa Ibom state Governor confirms Buhari is in good condition

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
BREAKING : Six kidnapped students of Igbonla Model school, Epe, released. Click HERE for detailsX