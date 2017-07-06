Home News Adamawa upgrades 65 years dilapidated General Hospital
Adamawa upgrades 65 years dilapidated General Hospital

Image result for Adamawa upgrades 65 years dilapidated General HospitalAdamawa State governor, Jibrila Bindow has announced the upgrading of the 65 years dilapidated Numan general hospital to international standard.

The state executive council has approved N162 million for the construction of a modern maternity complex, doctor’s quarters and provision of water within its facility.

Residents of the four local governments patronising the hospital were also caught in the web of joy in expectation of the overdue exercise.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that Gov Jibrila Bindow flagged-off the renovation of General Hospital Numan to boost medical care for the state.

The governor said that the gesture was in fulfillment of his campaign promises at the last electioneering campaign.

He promised to enhance health service delivery through the provision of modern medical facilities for the people.

The Chairman of Numan Local government, Rev. Arnold Jibila appreciated Bindow for the initiative.

He explained that the people of the area and the neighbouring local governments had suffered lack of basic health facilities in the past, adding that a lot of people died due to lack of medical care.

He pledged his people’s continued support to the governor to redeem all his political promises.

 

