Vice captain of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Ogenyi Onazi, has backed the radical changes to the Africa cup of nations.

The Confederation of African Football confirmed that the tournament will be held in June and July instead of January and February and will be expanded to 24 teams from 16, starting from Cameroon 2019.

Onazi, an Africa Cup of Nations winner with Nigeria, says the new timing will ease the pressure on European clubs and their African stars.

The Trabzonspur midfielder says the Summer date will also take away uncertainty surrounding the availability of players.

Onazi says the Afcon expansion will lead to the development of lesser African countries.