Afenifere leader calls for true federalism, restructuring
Afenifere leader calls for true federalism, restructuring

Afenifere leader calls for true federalism, restructuring

A member of the 2014 National Conference, Bashorun Seinde Arowogbofa says true federalism and restructuring of the country remain the solutions to the current challenges militating against the smooth running of the country.

Arogbofa stated this during a press conference in Akure heralding the launch of his 18th book titled “Nigeria: The Path we refused to take” .

He maintained that the only way out of the quagmire the nation has found itself is to restructure in a way that would allow true federalism.

Arogbofa who is the General Secretary of Afenifere said states should be encouraged by the Federal Government to explore the mineral resources in their domain and pay royalty to the government at the centre.

He however urged the Federal Government to dust the recommendations of the CONFAB and look towards the implementation of the areas that did not need constitutional amendment.

